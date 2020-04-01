Top returning Bulldogs: Jordan Davis
This is part of a series in which we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with a PFF overall grade above 70 and a minimum of 130 snaps played.
*All grades and other data via www.PFF.com*
No. 19 on the list - Defensive tackle Jordan Davis
2019 PFF grades: 71.6 overall, 74.1 run defense, 63.0 pass rush
Dayne: Just because a player is big does not mean they like to hit. Fortunately, that is not the case with Davis. He delights in getting to the ball carrier and tends to impose a hit not soon forgotten. Davis is not an every down player, but he anchors the defensive front when he is out there.
Brent: Jordan Davis has a primary job - control the middle of the offensive line in the run game. More often than not, that's taking up blockers to free up his teammates. As Dayne states, Davis is not a three-down player, especially given Georgia's extensive rotation along the defensive line. In fact, Davis has only logged 519 snaps the past two seasons (average of 21 per game for him), with 265 of those coming this past season. While his grades were not quite what they were his freshman season (77.9 overall and 80.0 run defense grade in 2018) in part because he was on the field for more pass rush snaps, he is still very effective in doing what he's asked to do.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news