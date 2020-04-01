Dayne: Just because a player is big does not mean they like to hit. Fortunately, that is not the case with Davis. He delights in getting to the ball carrier and tends to impose a hit not soon forgotten. Davis is not an every down player, but he anchors the defensive front when he is out there.

Brent: Jordan Davis has a primary job - control the middle of the offensive line in the run game. More often than not, that's taking up blockers to free up his teammates. As Dayne states, Davis is not a three-down player, especially given Georgia's extensive rotation along the defensive line. In fact, Davis has only logged 519 snaps the past two seasons (average of 21 per game for him), with 265 of those coming this past season. While his grades were not quite what they were his freshman season (77.9 overall and 80.0 run defense grade in 2018) in part because he was on the field for more pass rush snaps, he is still very effective in doing what he's asked to do.



