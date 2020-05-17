Dayne: Blaylock offers incredible versatility that lends itself well to Todd Monken's offensive mindset. He comes in motion toward the line to set up a crossing pattern with Kearis Jackson. Jake Fromm makes the easy read, and Blaylock does the rest. The play shows you the value of play fakes and RPO's. When Georgia pairs its downhill running attack with this spacial versatility, it is a lethal combination.

Brent: On the season, Blaylock hauled in 18 of his 27 targets for 310 yards, and the five touchdowns, for a 145.1 passer rating, when targeted (best on the team). His 80.9 receiving grade was also good for ninth-best in the SEC. Now, the coaches and Bulldog nation have to hope Blaylock has been able to continue his progress during rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in the SEC Championship game. If he's able to contribute early, it will be a huge boost to what's going to be a very young receiving corps.