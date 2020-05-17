Top returning Bulldogs: Dominick Blaylock
In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.
No. 6 on the list is wide receiver Dominick Blaylock
2019 PFF grades: 78.9 overall, 80.9 receiving grade, 52.4 run block grade
Dayne: Dominick Blaylock emerged as an offensive weapon for Georgia at a position of need. He's smooth. His highlights are not the flashiest, in part because he makes it look effortless. He scored his first career touchdown with this 60 yard catch-and-run against Arkansas State.
Brent: Smooth. Natural hands. Crisp route runner. As Dayne states, Blaylock didn't have the flashiest highlights, but the consistency he showed as a true freshman was impressive. His five touchdown receptions were second-most on the team, despite being the fifth most targeted receiver (27 total targets).
Dayne: Blaylock offers incredible versatility that lends itself well to Todd Monken's offensive mindset. He comes in motion toward the line to set up a crossing pattern with Kearis Jackson. Jake Fromm makes the easy read, and Blaylock does the rest. The play shows you the value of play fakes and RPO's. When Georgia pairs its downhill running attack with this spacial versatility, it is a lethal combination.
Brent: On the season, Blaylock hauled in 18 of his 27 targets for 310 yards, and the five touchdowns, for a 145.1 passer rating, when targeted (best on the team). His 80.9 receiving grade was also good for ninth-best in the SEC. Now, the coaches and Bulldog nation have to hope Blaylock has been able to continue his progress during rehab from the torn ACL he suffered in the SEC Championship game. If he's able to contribute early, it will be a huge boost to what's going to be a very young receiving corps.
