In this series, we rank returning Georgia Bulldogs based on their PFF grades. There are 21 returning players with PFF overall grades above 70, in a minimum of 130 snaps played.

Dayne: All offseason, we've discussed the possibility of increased offensive line movement and motion. Ben Cleveland can be an active participant in this. At 6'6, 335, the senior offensive lineman shuffles his feet quickly and reorients his shoulders to be parallel with the line of scrimmage. This allows him to maximize his size and leverage against smaller defenders. In short, Cleveland takes up space and is difficult to move.

Brent: If you happened to see Ben Cleveland in person, you understand just how impressive the movement skills on this play are. He is an absolute mountain of a human being (as portrayed in the photo below), but obviously also a good enough athlete to pull and lead on an outside toss play. The redshirt senior from Toccoa, Georgia, has always graded well; it's just been a matter of opportunity early, then staying healthy recently. Last season's 475 snaps were a career high. He'll be counted on heavily in 2020 to continually contribute.