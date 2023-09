Jared Curtis has been a frequent presence in Athens over the past year.

The 2026 Rivals100 quarterback visited for the Auburn game last October. He has already been on campus twice in 2023, once during spring practice and again in the summer.

Last weekend saw Curtis visit Athens again for Georgia's 24-14 win over South Carolina. As usual, the Bulldogs made one of their top 2026 quarterback targets feel right at home.

"I feel like a priority for sure. I feel like I’m high on their list," Curtis said.