Top programs stopping by Buford to see 2024 four-star DE Eddrick Houston
The Georgia high school football trenches are not for the faint of heart. The weak get exposed and the strong thrive. While Buford (14-1) was making their march to a 6A state championship, sophomor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news