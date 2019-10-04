Although Georgia and Tennessee have “only” faced one another 48 times in history (a 23-23-2 tied series, might I add), there have been many top-notch performances by Bulldog players—almost too many to merely single out a top ten. Nevertheless, UGASports.com counts down our opinion of the top ten individual single-game outings by Georgia players against “Rocky Top."

Standout individual performances against Tennessee include (L to R) Roquan Smith in 2017, Jake Scott in 1968, and Todd Gurley in 2014.

10. ROQUAN SMITH (2017): Smith arguably was the primary reason why the Volunteers were shutout, 41-0, while limited to only 142 total yards and a scant 2.7 yards per play. The junior linebacker totaled a game-high 11 tackles and two quarterback hurries. Smith’s PFF overall defensive grade of 88.6 was also a game-high, and rather easily by nearly 10 more points than the second-highest defensive grade for the game. 9. BOB McWHORTER (1910): Recognized as “the bright particular star of the game,” McWhorter scored two touchdowns in Georgia’s 35-5 win over Tennessee at Herty Field. Get this, playing in only his fourth contest as a member of the Red and Black, the right halfback’s first touchdown covered nearly the entire length of the field, as he reportedly traveled about “145 yards,” followed by a second touchdown from 85 yards out. 8. RICHARD TARDITS (1988): The French-born, former walk-on Tardits—nicknamed “Le Sack” and “The Biarritz Blitz”—totaled seven tackles and three sacks in Georgia’s 28-17 win over Tennessee at Sanford Stadium. The defensive performance prompted Volunteer head coach Johnny Majors to claim that Tardits was “the most dynamic pass rusher that I can remember seeing in my coaching career.” 7. LINDSAY SCOTT (1981): Although there have been a few more receiving performances by Bulldogs against the Vols totaling more yards and/or receptions than Scott’s in the 1981 season opener—a 44-0 blowout victory in Athens—none are quite as notable. Rebounding from what was considered a somewhat disappointing junior campaign in 1980, the senior split end was on the receiving end of six of Buck Belue’s 10 completions, totaling 95 of the quarterback’s 140 passing yards, and both touchdowns—each spectacular in form:

6. JAKE SCOTT (1968): Ending in a 17-17 tie in Knoxville, Scott returned a punt 90 yards for a touchdown—a runback where he was hit three times by opposing players but could not be brought down. On defense, the junior safety intercepted a pass—and was said to be the primary reason why Tennessee standout quarterback Bubba Wyche completed only 14 of 34 passes for 166 yards. 5. ROBERT EDWARDS (1995): Playing in just his second game as a Georgia running back, Edwards rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in less than three quarters of play before leaving the field with a broken foot. Unfortunately, Edwards never returned to the game—or that season, for that matter—as the Bulldogs’ bid to upset Tennessee in Knoxville fell just short, 30-27. 4. SEAN JONES (2003): Jones totaled a game-high 13 tackles, eight of which were solo stops, while scoring on arguably the greatest fumble return in the history of Georgia football. Trailing by six points just before halftime, Tennessee fumbled short of the Bulldogs’ goal line, before Jones scooped up the ball, taking it 92 yards to the house as the first half expired. What could very well have been a 14-13 lead for the host Vols was instead a 20-7 Georgia advantage in an eventual 41-14 victory. 3. DAVID GREENE (2001): Playing on the road for the first time in a hostile environment, freshman signal-caller Greene calmly directed Georgia to a 26-24 win over No. 6 and double-digit-favored Tennessee in Knoxville. The newcomer’s 21-of-34 for 303 yards, and two-touchdown passing performance included the memorable 5-play, 59-yard drive for the winning score in just 37 seconds. 2. TODD GURLEY (2014): One of the Bulldogs’ best backs of all time had one of his greatest single-game performances against the Vols. In Georgia’s 35-32 win, Gurley rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, recording what remains the lone 200-yard rushing game by a Bulldog player against Tennessee. Add in four catches for 30 yards and two kickoff returns totaling 47 yards, and Gurley’s 285 all-purpose yards are still tied for the third-most in school history.

1. HERSCHEL WALKER (1980): Although Herschel gained nearly twice as many yards (161) the second time he faced the Vols in 1981, few individual performances can quite compare to the impact Walker’s made in his first game as a Bulldog in 1980 at Tennessee. We’d even go as far as declaring Herschel’s 84 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns—all resulting in just under three quarters of play—is one of the most significant rushing performances totaling less than 100 yards in the history of college football. Honorable Mention: AARON MURRAY (2010-2013): An honorable mention, or a lifetime achievement performer, of sorts, is quarterback Murray. In four games against Tennessee, he completed 71 of 111 passes (64 percent) for 975 yards, seven touchdowns and was intercepted just once. Murray also added 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries (5.8). More importantly, with Murray guiding the Georgia offense to an average of 36.5 points per game vs. the Vols, the Dogs had a perfect 4-0 mark during his tenure.