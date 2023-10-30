Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 26 through October 29.

Roquan Smith

In Baltimore’s 31-24 win over Arizona, linebacker Roquan Smith continued his trend of having a game-high in tackles while spearheading a Ravens defensive effort. Smith, who played all 77 of Baltimore’s defensive snaps, totaled 11 tackles, eight of which were solo stops. Following the game, the six-year veteran said the Ravens defense “didn’t play to our standard at the end of the day.” Sound familiar? Still, enjoying another Baltimore victory, Smith did have some fun on the plane ride home from Arizona:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3F1YW4gU21pdGggaXMgRklSRUQgdXAg8J+YgjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWFybG9uX2h1bXBocmV5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYXJsb25faHVtcGhyZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby95S1B5T09SdXNUIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veUtQeU9PUnVz VDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQdW5jaCBMaW5lIFBvZGNhc3QgKEBwdW5jaGxp bmVwb2Q0NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9wdW5jaGxp bmVwb2Q0NC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxODgxNzAxMTM2NTQ4MjYzND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Travon Walker

From a standout defensive effort to another, Sam linebacker Travon Walker started the Jacksonville-Pittsburgh game off with a bang with a sack of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on the second play of the contest. Appearing for 49 (of 67) plays on defense and four on special teams in the Jaguars’ 20-10 road victory, Walker later in the contest assisted on a tackle for no gain and had a quarterback hurry. In addition, he sacked quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter, but Jacksonville committed a penalty on the play. Just prior to the game, opposing Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had ironically said of Walker: “He does a lot of damages to offenses and it’s not always reflected in statistics. He’s a butt kicker, you know, and I’d imagine that that’s why [Jacksonville] took him over Aiden Hutchinson.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ObyBzdG9wcGluZyBUcmF2b24gV2Fsa2VyIPCfkqo8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29EYXdncz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvRGF3Z3M8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Rhd2dzSW5UaGVORkw/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNEYXdnc0luVGhl TkZMPC9hPjxicj48YnI+8J+TuiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSkFYdnNQSVQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNKQVh2c1BJVDwvYT4gb24gQ0JTIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9EOVk3cnpERFFaIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRDlZN3J6RERR WjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHZW9yZ2lhIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAR2VvcmdpYUZv b3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFG b290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTcxODY3ODcxOTkwNzQxMDAzMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

D'Andre Swift

In Philadelphia’s 38-31 win over Washington on the road, running back D’Andre Swift scored a late, 7-yard touchdown which gave the Eagles a two-score advantage and essentially clinched the game. Swift, who rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries and had two receptions, had entered the contest third in the NFL in rushing yards but had rushed for only two touchdowns the entire season. Notably, Swift’s touchdown—one of two scores by former Georgia players resulting over the NFL weekend (a 22-yard touchdown reception by George Pickens being the other)—was his 21st career rushing touchdown, which ranks 11th all-time among Bulldog players in the league (Todd Gurley first with 67).

D'Andre Swift's score at Washington yesterday was his 21st career rushing touchdown in the league (USA TODAY Sports).

The TOP DAWG: Nakobe Dean

In the Eagles’ 34-31 win over the Commanders, Nakobe Dean had what you could call an NFL coming-out party despite Philadelphia’s substandard defensive performance, especially coming in pass coverage. Having come off injured reserve just two weeks prior to facing Washington, Dean totaled a game-high 12 tackles, 11 of which were solo stops, including two key tackles for loss (his first two TFLs this season). Entering the game, the former Georgia linebacker had totaled just 14 tackles this year, including a then-career-high seven stops in Week 1.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IGEgcGFzcyBydXNoIHJlcCBieSBOYWtvYmUgRGVhbi4gVGhl IGluYWNjdXJhdGUgdGhyb3cgdGhpcyBmb3JjZWQgc2F2ZWQgYSBURCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNVRxSFlBeUVlUyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzVUcUhZQXlFZVM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2hhbmUgSGFmZiAoQFNoYW5l SGFmZk5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TaGFuZUhh ZmZORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTg4MzM5MTc3NDkyOTMyOTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Worthy of mention, former Georgia punter and fake-field-goal extraordinaire Jake Camarda was recognized for more than his punting prowess in Tampa Bay’s 24-18 setback to Buffalo on Thursday night. Camarda, who has now averaged better than 50 yards per punt in five of seven games this season, seemingly took a swing at an opposing player with his helmet. The incident occurred after Camarda held for a 57-yard made field goal. Although the Bucs’ punter was initially penalized, the flag was ultimately (and probably rightfully so) picked up by officials. During the skirmish, it appeared Camarda was attempting to remove his headgear while it was being grabbed by an opposing player. Watch and you be the judge.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5KYWtlIENhbWFyZGEgbG9va2VkIGxpa2UgaGUgc3d1bmcgaGlzIGhl bG1ldCBhdCBhIEJpbGxzIHBsYXllciBidXQgaXQgYWxzbyBsb29rcyBsaWtl IGhlIHdhcyBnZXR0aW5nIGhpcyBoZWxtZXQgcmlwcGVkIG9mZjogPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZWMDFHNzF1djMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82 VjAxRzcxdXYzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRoZSBQZXd0ZXIgUGxhbmsgKEBU aGVQZXd0ZXJQbGFuaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U aGVQZXd0ZXJQbGFuay9zdGF0dXMvMTcxNzcxMTMzOTE4MTc4NTEyNj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=