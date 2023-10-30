Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 8)
Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 26 through October 29.
Roquan Smith
In Baltimore’s 31-24 win over Arizona, linebacker Roquan Smith continued his trend of having a game-high in tackles while spearheading a Ravens defensive effort. Smith, who played all 77 of Baltimore’s defensive snaps, totaled 11 tackles, eight of which were solo stops. Following the game, the six-year veteran said the Ravens defense “didn’t play to our standard at the end of the day.” Sound familiar? Still, enjoying another Baltimore victory, Smith did have some fun on the plane ride home from Arizona:
Travon Walker
From a standout defensive effort to another, Sam linebacker Travon Walker started the Jacksonville-Pittsburgh game off with a bang with a sack of Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett on the second play of the contest. Appearing for 49 (of 67) plays on defense and four on special teams in the Jaguars’ 20-10 road victory, Walker later in the contest assisted on a tackle for no gain and had a quarterback hurry. In addition, he sacked quarterback Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter, but Jacksonville committed a penalty on the play. Just prior to the game, opposing Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had ironically said of Walker: “He does a lot of damages to offenses and it’s not always reflected in statistics. He’s a butt kicker, you know, and I’d imagine that that’s why [Jacksonville] took him over Aiden Hutchinson.”
D'Andre Swift
In Philadelphia’s 38-31 win over Washington on the road, running back D’Andre Swift scored a late, 7-yard touchdown which gave the Eagles a two-score advantage and essentially clinched the game. Swift, who rushed for 57 yards on 16 carries and had two receptions, had entered the contest third in the NFL in rushing yards but had rushed for only two touchdowns the entire season. Notably, Swift’s touchdown—one of two scores by former Georgia players resulting over the NFL weekend (a 22-yard touchdown reception by George Pickens being the other)—was his 21st career rushing touchdown, which ranks 11th all-time among Bulldog players in the league (Todd Gurley first with 67).
The TOP DAWG: Nakobe Dean
In the Eagles’ 34-31 win over the Commanders, Nakobe Dean had what you could call an NFL coming-out party despite Philadelphia’s substandard defensive performance, especially coming in pass coverage. Having come off injured reserve just two weeks prior to facing Washington, Dean totaled a game-high 12 tackles, 11 of which were solo stops, including two key tackles for loss (his first two TFLs this season). Entering the game, the former Georgia linebacker had totaled just 14 tackles this year, including a then-career-high seven stops in Week 1.
Worthy of mention, former Georgia punter and fake-field-goal extraordinaire Jake Camarda was recognized for more than his punting prowess in Tampa Bay’s 24-18 setback to Buffalo on Thursday night. Camarda, who has now averaged better than 50 yards per punt in five of seven games this season, seemingly took a swing at an opposing player with his helmet. The incident occurred after Camarda held for a 57-yard made field goal. Although the Bucs’ punter was initially penalized, the flag was ultimately (and probably rightfully so) picked up by officials. During the skirmish, it appeared Camarda was attempting to remove his headgear while it was being grabbed by an opposing player. Watch and you be the judge.
The Monday night game tonight features the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at the Detroit Lions (5-2). Although the Lions do not feature any former Georgia players on their active roster, the Raiders have three. Defensive tackle John Jenkins, strong safety Chris Smith, and running back Zamir White are all currently listed as second-stringers at their respective positions.