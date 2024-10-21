Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 7)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 17 through October 20 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night games.

Nick Chubb

Although resulting in a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland’s Chubb made an inspirational return for his first game since his severe leg injury in Week 2 of last season. Carrying the ball just 11 times, he gained only 22 yards, but did rush for a 1-yard touchdown just prior to halftime. For Chubb, it was his first rushing touchdown since Week 12 of the 2022 season. He now has 49 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career, or the 10th most among active leaders.

Brock Bowers

As we seem to say every week, Brock Bowers had another record-breaking receiving day yet resulting in another loss for the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the 21-year-old rookie tight end hauled in 10 passes for 93 yards in yesterday’s 20-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. In defeat, he established a new NFL record for most receptions made by a tight end in his first seven career games with 47. Bowers is now 15th all-time in catches made by a rookie tight end in a season (and we’re not even halfway through the season), and needs 40 more receptions for the all-time record. Still, Bowers just wants the 2-5 Raiders to win games.

George Pickens

In a 37-15 win over the New York Jets in the Sunday night game, Pittsburgh’s Pickens made five receptions for 111 yards and a score. It was third-year receiver’s second 100-yard receiving game this season and eighth in his pro career. Pickens’ catches included an 11-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson just prior to halftime, a phenomenal 37-yard grab after repeatedly tipping the ball to himself, and a long of 44 yards off a 50-50 ball. Worthy of note, former Georgia and now Steeler teammate Darnell Washington had a career-high four receptions for 36 yards in the victory.

Jalen Carter

Along with linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith, defensive tackle Carter was part of a trio of former Georgia players who spearheaded a Philadelphia defense yesterday in the Eagles’ 28-3 win over the New York Giants. In helping limit the Giants to just 119 yards of total offense, Carter made four tackles, including three solo, two of which were sacks resulting in the second and third quarters. After totaling six sacks last season as a rookie, Carter now has three in his second year. Notably, Nolan Smith, the Eagles’ starting outside linebacker, had two tackles for loss including a sack. Reserve cornerback Kelee Ringo made a game-high two special-teams tackles. Starting defensive tackle Jordan Davis saw action for only 12 plays.

Mecole Hardman

Receiver-returner Hardman played an integral part in Kansas City’s 28-18 win over San Francisco on the road and in keeping the Chiefs undefeated at 6-0. In victory, he made a reception for 17 yards, rushed twice for 38 yards including an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and returned a punt for 55 yards. For Hardman, who only made his first catch of the season in Kansas City’s last game, the rushing score was the first touchdown he scored since Week 9 of the 2022 season. The 55-yard punt return was his longest since he returned a punt for a 67-yard touchdown in Week 14 of the 2020 season.

The TOP DAWG: Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia’s top defender in the Eagles’ 28-3 win over the Giants is also the Top Dawg for Week 7—Nakobe Dean. Starting at linebacker and playing for 49 of 58 snaps, Dean made a game-high 11 tackles, or nearly twice as many as Philadephia’s second-leading tackler. He also made a game-high two sacks and four quarterback hurries. Dean’s 86.8 grade for the game was the third-highest on the team and first among defensive starters. In six games this season, Dean has totaled 49 tackles, the second-most on the team, including a team-high six stops for loss.

In other notable performances by former Georgia players coming in only winning efforts (we had that many top performances over the weekend) include Travon Walker’s three-tackle, one-sack outing in Jacksonville’s 32-16 win over New England. Also, although he was limited to 32 rushing yards on 12 carries, James Cook rushed for an 11-yard touchdown in Buffalo’s 34-10 win over Tennessee. Finally, Kamari Lassiter gives us an excuse to mention Georgia’s historic win at Texas over the weekend. Although he was inactive yesterday for the Houston Texans against the Green Bay Packers due to a scapula injury, the rookie cornerback was on the sidelines in Austin on Saturday representing the “Dawgs.”