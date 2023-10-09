Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 5)
Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for October 5 through October 8.
D'Andre Swift
In undefeated Philadelphia’s 23-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams, former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift rushed for 70 yards, 63 coming in the second half, on a game-high 17 carries. He also made six receptions for 38 yards, totaling more than 100 tandem yards (rushing + receiving) for the third time in four games. Since he has become the Eagle’s lead back beginning in Week 2, Swift has averaged 108.8 rushing yards (5.7 yards per carry) and 3.5 receptions per game.
Tyson Campbell
Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell helped spearhead a fine defensive performance yesterday in the Jaguars’ 25-20 win over Buffalo in London. Playing all 60 defensive plays from his cornerback position, Campbell totaled five tackles, including his first tackle for loss this season, as the Bills’ high-powered offense was limited. For Campbell, who has 28 tackles through five games, the upset victory over Buffalo was hard-fought:
Leonard Floyd
Although resulting in the 25-20 loss to Jacksonville, and despite having to leave the game twice because of an ankle injury, Buffalo defensive end Leonard Floyd totaled two sacks against the Jaguars in London. He also forced a fumble in the third quarter. With his new team, the Bills, Floyd has already totaled 5.5 sacks this season.
Jalen Carter
In the Eagles’ 23-14 win over the Rams, defensive tackle Jalen Carter continued his stellar rookie season for Philadelphia. Coming off the bench, Carter played 70% of the Eagles’ defensive snaps, totaling four tackles, two sacks, and two quarterback pressures in the victory. For 5-0 Philadelphia this season, Carter has totaled 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
The TOP DAWG: George Pickens
Speaking of adding to what had already been shaping up to be a fine season, former Georgia wideout George Pickens is the Top Dawg of the weekend in the NFL. In Pittsburgh’s 17-10 upset victory over Baltimore, Pickens made six receptions for a career-high 130 yards, including a 41-yard touchdown when the Steelers trailed with just over a minute remaining in the game. Following the victory, Pickens on opposing cornerback Marlon Humphrey (who was lined up one-on-one with Pickens for the touchdown): “He opened up the gate for me and I just ran right past him.” For the season, Pickens is clearly Pittsburgh’s leading receiver with 393 receiving yards on 22 receptions, including two touchdowns.
We want to give a special mention to former Georgia player Isaiah Wynn, who is in his first season with the Miami Dolphins after somewhat of a disappointing five-year tenure with the New England Patriots. Yesterday, in a 31-16 win over the New York Giants, Wynn had another standout blocking performance as the Dolphins’ starting left guard. Despite injuring his neck and leaving the game early in the fourth quarter, while his return was considered “questionable” by the team, Wynn wound up promptly returning to the game and playing on every snap but one. In its victory over New York, Miami totaled 524 yards of offense, including 222 on the ground (9.7 yards per rush).
The lone Monday night game tonight features the Green Bay Packers at the Las Vegas Raiders. Former UGA defenders Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt are on the Packers’ active roster, whereas the Raiders feature three Bulldogs. For Las Vegas, defensive tackle John Jenkins and strong safety Chris Smith are reserves, as well as former Georgia running back Zamir White.