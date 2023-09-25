Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 21-24.
Roquan Smith
In Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime setback to Indianapolis, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith totaled 12 tackles—the sixth-most in the league by an individual in Week 3 entering Monday night. Also against the Colts, Smith registered a half sack, a quarterback hurry, and a pass defended when he literally broke up a pass with his helmet. Through three games this season, Smith has totaled 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
In Buffalo’s 37-3 blowout win over Washington, linebacker Leonard Floyd had three tackles and a couple of sacks resulting on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. In three games this season with his new team, the Bills, Floyd has totaled 3.5 sacks.
Center David Andrews anchored a New England offense in a 15-10 win over the New York Jets. In the Patriots’ victory, their first of the season, they totaled 358 yards, including 157 rushing, and, above all, did not turn the ball over.
Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens had another fine receiving day, catching four passes for 75 yards, including a long of 32 yards, in a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last night. In three games in his second season in the league, Pickens has made 13 receptions for 238 yards (18.3 average).
Besides Leonard Floyd, former Georgia running back James Cook also shinned in Buffalo’s 37-3 rout of Washington. On the eve of his 24th birthday, Cook rushed 15 times for 98 yards (6.5 average), including a long run of 34 yards, against the Commanders. He also had two receptions for 14 yards. In three games this season, all of which he carried the ball at least a dozen times, Cook rushed for 267 yards, averaging more than six yards per carry, and made 10 receptions. Entering Monday night, Cook’s 98 rushing yards are the fifth-most in the league for Week 3.
Speaking of Monday night, there are nearly a dozen former Georgia players being featured in tonight’s two games. For Philadelphia, which is playing at Tampa Bay, the Eagles have defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, linebackers Nakobe Dean and Nolan Smith, defensive back Kelee Ringo, and running back D’Andre Swift. The lone Bulldog on the Buccaneers’ active roster is punter Jake Camarda. The L.A. Rams at Cincinnati will feature Bulldogs quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive lineman Warren McClendon, and defensive back Derion Kendrick for the Rams; center Trey Hill for the Bengals.