Continuing our new series, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 21-24.

Roquan Smith

In Baltimore’s 22-19 overtime setback to Indianapolis, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith totaled 12 tackles—the sixth-most in the league by an individual in Week 3 entering Monday night. Also against the Colts, Smith registered a half sack, a quarterback hurry, and a pass defended when he literally broke up a pass with his helmet. Through three games this season, Smith has totaled 33 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Leonard Floyd

In Buffalo’s 37-3 blowout win over Washington, linebacker Leonard Floyd had three tackles and a couple of sacks resulting on back-to-back plays in the third quarter. In three games this season with his new team, the Bills, Floyd has totaled 3.5 sacks.

David Andrews

Center David Andrews anchored a New England offense in a 15-10 win over the New York Jets. In the Patriots’ victory, their first of the season, they totaled 358 yards, including 157 rushing, and, above all, did not turn the ball over.

George Pickens

Pittsburgh receiver George Pickens had another fine receiving day, catching four passes for 75 yards, including a long of 32 yards, in a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last night. In three games in his second season in the league, Pickens has made 13 receptions for 238 yards (18.3 average).

James Cook

Besides Leonard Floyd, former Georgia running back James Cook also shinned in Buffalo’s 37-3 rout of Washington. On the eve of his 24th birthday, Cook rushed 15 times for 98 yards (6.5 average), including a long run of 34 yards, against the Commanders. He also had two receptions for 14 yards. In three games this season, all of which he carried the ball at least a dozen times, Cook rushed for 267 yards, averaging more than six yards per carry, and made 10 receptions. Entering Monday night, Cook’s 98 rushing yards are the fifth-most in the league for Week 3.

