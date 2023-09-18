Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 2)
UGASports is beginning a new series whereby we highlight the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game(s). With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed at the end, we start off by spotlighting the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for September 14-17.
Quay Walker
Despite playing on the losing end of a 25-24 setback at Atlanta, Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker starred on defense, totaling a game-high 17 tackles (eight solo), including 11 in the first half. He also tallied one quarterback hurry and a pass defended. Walker’s performance came only a day after clearing concussion protocol with the Packers, and a week after returning his first NFL career interception for a touchdown.
Isaiah Wynn
In the Sunday night game between the Dolphins and Patriots, Miami’s Isaiah Wynn returned to New England where he had largely disappointed during his first five seasons in the league. Despite committing an early penalty, Wynn was recognized for his performance as Miami’s starting left guard in helping his new team to a 24-17 victory. The Dolphins totaled 389 yards of offense, including 145 rushing yards while averaging nearly five yards per rush.
Jake Camarda
An unsung hero of Tampa Bay’s 27-17 win over Chicago, punter Jake Camarda punted four times for a 52.8 average, including a long of 72 yards (third-longest punt in Buccaneers’ franchise history). Three of Camarda’s four punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. Also, as the holder of placekicks, he corralled a blocked field goal (while getting kicked in the head) which could have been scooped up and returned for a score by Chicago. Instead, the Bears went three and out on their ensuing drive.
James Cook
In Buffalo’s 38-10 win over Las Vegas, running back James Cook had the best game thus far of his short NFL career. The second-year Cook rushed for a career-high 123 yards on 17 carries (7.2 average), with a long run of 36 yards. He also made four receptions for 36 yards. Previously, Cook’s career high in rushing had been 99 yards gained in Week 16 of last year.
TOP DAWG: D’Andre Swift
In the Thursday game between the Eagles and Vikings, running back D’Andre Swift had a career night in a homecoming of sorts to his native Philadelphia. After carrying the ball just one time (for three yards) in his first appearance as an Eagle in Week 1, Swift rushed 28 times for a career-high 175 yards and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s 34-28 win over Minnesota. Previously, Swift’s career-high in rushing came in the 2022 season opener when, as a member of the Detroit Lions, he rushed for 144 yards ironically against the Eagles. Swift’s 175 rushing yards marked the most by an Eagle in a single game since 2013, helping the former Georgia running back earn our recognition of the Top Dawg in the NFL for Week 2 entering Monday night.
Speaking of Monday night, there are two games tonight. New Orleans at Carolina will feature former Georgia player and outside linebacker Justin Houston for the Panthers. Cleveland at Pittsburgh will feature Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb for the Browns; offensive tackle Broderick Thomas, wide receiver George Pickens, and tight end Darnell Washington for the Steelers.