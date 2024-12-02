Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 13)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 28 through December 1 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

James Cook

Advertisement

Playing on a snow-covered field in Buffalo, Cook rushed for 107 yards on 14 carries and added a 13-yard reception in a 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers as the Bills improved to 10-2. Cook’s 100-yard rushing outing—his second this season and fifth of his NFL career—included a 65-yard touchdown sprint midway through the second quarter. The previous longest rush of his career was a 49-yard touchdown run in Week 2 of this season. Through 12 games, Cook leads Buffalo with 703 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns scored.

Philly's Defensive Dawgs

The five former Georgia players who were all part of the Bulldogs’ 2021 national championship team and are now members of the Philadelphia Eagles defense were at it again with a stellar collective effort in a 24-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. In victory, the Eagles’ 10th this season, defensive tackle Jalen Carter made four tackles, including one sack and two other tackles for loss for a career-high three tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Linebacker Nakobe Dean made 10 tackles. Linebacker Nolan Smith totaled eight tackles and a sack. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis had two tackles, and cornerback Kelee Ringo made a tackle and forced a fumble on special teams.

Brock Bowers

Bowers continued his phenomenal rookie campaign for the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday in a 19-17 setback to the Kansas City Chiefs. The first-year tight end made 10 receptions—his second most this season in a single game—for a season-high 140 yards. His receptions included a one-handed, 29-yard gain on third and five, whereby he was interfered with, and a 33-yard touchdown grab late in the third quarter. Currently, Bowers ranks No. 1 in the entire league with 84 receptions and fourth with 884 receiving yards.

The TOP DAWG: Ladd McConkey

Just edging out Bowers, McConkey is the Top Dawg this week for his praiseworthy “homecoming” performance in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 17-13 win at the Atlanta Falcons. Returning to his homestate of Georgia (and sporting a Georgia t-shirt following the game), McConkey made eight catches for 105 yards in the first half alone before finishing with nine receptions for 117 yards and leaving the game late with a knee injury. Remarkably, the rest of the Chargers team combined for just eight receptions for merely 33 receiving yards. For McConkey, it was the third 100-yard receiving outing in his last six games, while the nine receptions were three more than his previous career high. In his last three games, McConkey has made 21 catches for 323 yards. For the season, he has totaled 815 receiving yards, which currently ranks 11th in the league, and is on pace to nearly reach the 1,200-yard mark.

Certainly worthy of mention, Quay Walker totaled a game-high 10 tackles, including a sack and another tackle for loss, in Green Bay’s 30-17 win over Miami on Thanksgiving Day. Yesterday, cornerback Kamari Lassiter had a game-high eight tackles, including one for loss, in Houston’s 23-20 win over Jacksonville. In the Los Angeles Rams’ 21-14 win over New Orleans, quarterback Matthew Stafford produced his third consecutive game with a 100-plus passer rating (110.2). In a losing cause, linebacker Roquan Smith recorded a team-high 11 tackles, including a half-sack, against Philadelphia. Finally, George Pickens had another notable performance yesterday, making three receptions for a team-high 74 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown grab midway through the first quarter, in the Pittsburgh Steeler’s 44-38 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. However, for Pickens’ other two receptions—a 21-yard gain, followed by a long of 36—unsportsmanlike penalties were called on the third-year wideout, partially negating each of the big gains. Still, after both penalties, a Georgia-turned-Steelers teammate—and one who has come under fire this season because of substandard play—demonstrated some leadership by helping Pickens keep his focus. “You just got to let [Pickens] know, next play,” Broderick Jones said following the game. “You did that; it’s over with. Next play. Go make another play. Just be smart.”