Top Dawgs in the NFL (Week 12)

Continuing a series that debuted last season, UGASports highlights the top NFL performances by former Georgia players for the week entering the Monday night game. With our most outstanding performer for the week—or the Top Dawg—revealed towards the end, we spotlight the top NFL performances by Bulldogs for November 21 through November 24 and preview those participating in tonight’s Monday night game.

Quay Walker

In Green Bay’s 38-10 win over San Francisco, Walker spearheaded a defense that limited the 49ers to 241 total yards as the Packers improved to 8-3. The former Georgia linebacker totaled a team-high seven tackles, including a game-high two stops for loss, and defended on one pass. Walker's initial PFF grade of 91.1 was tops among Green Bay defenders. As for other Bulldogs who were part of Green Bay’s fine defensive effort, safety Javon Bullard also made seven tackles, cornerback Eric Stokes had one stop, and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt recorded a quarterback hurry.

Leonard Floyd

One of the few bright spots for San Francisco in its 38-10 loss to Green Bay was the play of Floyd. Against the Packers, the nine-year defensive end totaled four tackles, all solo, and two sacks, both resulting in the second half. Floyd’s two sacks came on the heels of totaling 1.5 sacks the week before, giving him 6.5 for the season. His 64.5 career sacks currently rank as the sixth most in NFL history among former Georgia players, only trailing Justin Houston (112 career sacks), Geno Atkins (75.5), Bill Stanfill (69.5—not all of Stanfill’s sacks are accounted for), Chris Clemons (69), and Charles Johnson (67.5).

Nakobe Dean

In Philadelphia’s 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, Dean led a defensive effort that constantly harassed (former Georgia) quarterback Matthew Stafford while limiting the Rams offense to 290 total yards. Dean totaled a team-high eight tackles, had a sack of Stafford just prior to halftime, made another tackle for loss on a running back, and recovered a first-quarter fumble which led to a Philadelphia score. In victory, he scored an in-game PFF grade of 82.5. Dean, who ranks second on the team with 84 tackles, has made at least seven tackles in eight of 11 games this season for the 9-2 Eagles.

The TOP DAWG: Nick Chubb

For his inspirational, “revenge” outing in Cleveland’s 24-19 upset victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday night, Chubb is the Top Dawg of the week. Facing the divisional-rival Steelers for the first time since his devastating leg injury in Week 2 of last season, Chubb gained 59 hard-fought yards on 20 carries—both season-highs for the seven-year running back—as snow fell in Cleveland for much of the game. More so, he rushed for two two-yard touchdowns, including the game-winning score with less than a minute remaining in the contest. For Chubb, it was his first 20-carry game since December of 2022, and his first multi-touchdown game since October of that same season.

Worthy of mention, although resulting in Los Angeles’ loss to Philadelphia, quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 24 of 36 passes for 243 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions for a passer rating of 104.3. For Stafford, it was his second consecutive game of having a 100-plus passer rating after doing so just once in the previous six games. Notably, tight end John FitzPatrick caught a two-yard pass for Green Bay in its win over San Francisco. For FitzPatrick, who made a 12-yard catch last season while playing with Atlanta, yesterday’s reception was the second of his NFL career. Finally, and back to the snow on Thursday night in Cleveland, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens partly blamed the weather conditions for Pittsburgh’s loss, claiming, "Conditions played a huge, huge part in [Thursday's] game. I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them.” Whereas Pickens wasn’t a fan of the conditions, Georgia and Steeler teammate Broderick Jones (of Lithonia, Georgia) seemed unphased—at least in the pregame—by the cold weather up north.