As far as in-state 2024 prospects go, there aren't many better than Myles Graham.

The prospect out of Woodward Academy in College Park ranks as the No. 24 recruit in the country in the latest Rivals250. He has drawn the attention of several of the country's top programs, including the one down the road in Athens.

On June 2, Graham made his way to Georgia for the program's camp. He broke down his visit and interest in the Bulldogs with UGASports.