Georgia has its eyes on the northeast for one of its top offensive line prospects in the 2023 class.

Chase Bisontis made the trip from New Jersey to Athens earlier this week. The No. 3 offensive guard and No. 42 overall prospect in the nation took in all Athens had to offer as he spent the better part of 24 hours in the Classic City.

The visit cemented Georgia's place as one of the top contenders is Bisontis' recruitment.