With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted offensive linemen stand heading into their senior seasons.

*****

Chris Morris (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Texas A&M, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: Morris has been heavily recruited by most of the nation’s top programs, but Texas A&M and Tennessee have emerged as the top two contenders. The Aggies have consistently pushed for Morris and that could pay dividends in the not-too-distant future, but Tennessee has been refocusing on in-state talent and Morris is near the top of their wish list. The longer Morris’ recruitment goes on, the better for Tennessee. Farrell’s take: Texas A&M has the edge and I would expect him to commit to the Aggies if he were to commit soon. However, the Vols will continue to make him an in-state priority and depending on how the season goes, they could be a team to watch if this drags out. Morris will be a very good interior lineman for someone and these two teams appear to be the logical choices.

*****

Andrew Gentry

Top contenders: BYU, Michigan Recruiting outlook: Major offers from national powerhouses haven’t really tempted Gentry. The Colorado native seems to be headed for a mission trip and if he does go that route, BYU will likely be the beneficiary. Michigan has positioned themselves well as the alternative option but there are a number of factors at play that could push Gentry the other direction. Farrell’s take: It seems that Gentry is going to take his mission, so you have to give BYU the edge here. Gentry has a ton of talent and could be a star in college and beyond, especially if he doesn't take the mission, but there have been so many players that have taken missions and not panned out that you have to wonder.



*****

Top contenders: Oklahoma, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Florida Recruiting outlook: A former Penn State commit, Parks is taking a close look at Oklahoma and Mississippi State right now. The coaches at both schools have done a good job explaining how he’d be used and developed. Parks has some family close to the UNC campus and a few connections to Florida, but there is still a lot of time for his recruitment to develop before he makes a decision. Farrell’s take: There is a Penn State connection at Mississippi State with Joe Moorhead in charge, but this one is Oklahoma right now unless it takes a turn. Parks is a great talent and would be a terrific addition to anyone's class. The way Oklahoma has developed their linemen in recent years helps them greatly.

*****

Sedrick Van Pran (Sam Spiegelman)

Top contenders: Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma, LSU Recruiting outlook: It looked like Van Pran was about to commit over the summer, but has decided to wait to announce until one of the all-star games in early January. Texas A&M is a major threat to land his commitment , but Georgia seems to have the momentum right now. Oklahoma and LSU remain in the conversation but they have some ground to make up. Farrell’s take: Van Pran has great upside and A&M, LSU and Oklahoma all want to keep him in their geographical footprint, but right now my pick is Georgia. The Bulldogs have Sam Pittman and have recruited offensive linemen so well over the last few years that I think that has him intrigued.

*****

Chad Lindberg (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)