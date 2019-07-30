With the dead period over and rankings updates around the corner, now is a perfect time to take a look at the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Last week we looked at each of the offensive positions and this week the spotlight is on the defensive side of the ball. Here is a summary of where the recruitments of the top uncommitted defensive ends stand heading into their senior seasons.

*****

Jordan Burch (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Clemson, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama Recruiting outlook: Burch might be the hardest to read prospect in this class. He rarely does interviews and his camp doesn’t give much away at all. Clemson and South Carolina have gotten Burch on campus multiple times this offseason. Georgia has also hosted the five-star a few times. Burch’s visits during the season should help bring his recruitment into focus. Farrell’s take: I’m sticking with Clemson here right now, but it could easily be South Carolina or he could stun everyone and leave the state. But a recent visit to Clemson went very well, the Tigers have produced defensive linemen very well and can sell the chance to win a national title. This is a close one though.

*****

Top contenders: Florida State, Florida, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Smalls is also tough to read but it seems like he’ll either stay in the northwest and go to Oregon or end up at Florida State or Florida. He just visited Florida State but will surely take more visits this season before announcing any sort of decision. Expect Smalls to take some additional high-profile visits for big match ups this fall. Farrell’s take: I think he’s a long way from making his decision but right now I’m going to say Florida State. Oregon is tough to beat but I think Willie Taggart has made him a huge priority and I think the Seminoles can lure him across the country if things continue as they are.

*****

Desmond Evans (Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker.com)

Top contenders: North Carolina, South Carolina Recruiting outlook: Evans will end up playing in the Carolinas and the Tar Heels are the heavy favorites at this point. He visited both North and South Carolina this spring but has largely stayed off the radar. Evans had originally been planning on committing in the winter but there is a chance that timeline could be moved up. Farrell’s take: I think Mack Brown and North Carolina win this one as Evans seems to be a strong Tar Heel lean and Brown and his staff have done an amazing job recruiting this cycle.

*****

Zykeivous Walker (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Recruiting outlook: Look for a commitment from Walker as early as October but he wants to take four official visits to these programs beforehand. In a recent update, Walker seemed genuinely torn between these four options but Georgia and Florida seem to have a little more of Walker’s attention than Auburn or Alabama. There is a lot that will play out over the next couple months. Farrell’s take: I’m going with Georgia on this one as the Bulldogs have great recruiting momentum with him and are a recruiting juggernaut lately for prospect they really prioritize. Kirby Smart likely won’t let this one get out of state.

*****

Jacolbe Cowan (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)