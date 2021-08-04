Top 5 Most Unpredictable Recruitments in the Class of 2022

Recruiting never stops. That's been well established here on UGASports. It has also been well established that the Class of 2022 has had its collective recruitment altered more than any recruiting class in modern recruiting history. The rush of the summer visits after the COVID-19 on-campus recruiting moratorium was lifted created a topsy turvy environment of fast-paced news and ever-changing leans and favorites for prospects.

All recruitments have changes along the way. However, the recruitment of certain prospects tend to be extra eventful. Today on UGASports we are identifying the top five Georgia targets that have the most 'unpredictable' recruitments in the Class of 2022.