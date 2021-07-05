Offensive lineman TJ Shanahan Jr. had already established himself as the No. 50 player in the Class of 2023. That was impressive enough.

Then the 6-foot-5 prospect from Orlando, Florida, won the MVP award as the best offensive lineman, regardless of class, at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge on June 17. Even more impressive.

At the event, Shanahan displayed agility, strength, and alpha-dog mentality. All of these traits and accomplishments made Shanahan’s June 25 visit to Georgia a big deal.

Now it was UGA's turn to impress.