A comparison to Travon Walker is a lofty one.

The former Georgia Bulldog went first overall in this spring's NFL Draft. Most recently, the Bulldogs broke out that comparison when recruiting 2022 five-star Mykel Williams.

Georgia is now using it again to recruit the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2024 class, Buford defensive end Eddrick Houston.

"Right now, they would love for me to play at outside linebacker and be more like a Travon Walker type of player," Houston said.