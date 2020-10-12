Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Tommy Bush was involved in a minor accident Saturday night when the wideout was hit by a car while crossing the street.

Head coach Kirby Smart confirmed the incident during Monday’s teleconference to preview Saturday night’s game at Alabama (8 p.m., CBS).

"Tommy was in a minor accident and thankfully is healthy, is safe," Smart said. "He has a little bit of a concussion. He's injured. He has some injuries but we are thankful Tommy is okay because it was a dangerous situation."

According to sources, Bush was walking with a group of teammates when he was bumped by a car, suffering bruises and facial lacerations.

"I am not sure of the exact details, but yeah, something similar to that," said Smart when asked about Bush being hit by a car.



Athens Clarke County Police is investigating the incident, but as of noon Monday had not completed its report.



Bush, who was plagued by a sports hernia all of last year, did not dress out in last Saturday’s game against Tennessee. He has yet to appear in a game this year.

The Texas native has one career catch for 1 yard, that coming last year against Georgia Tech.