UGASports - Tom Crean: 'We wholeheartedly agree' with K.D. Johnson's transfer

“Given the standards and expectations of Georgia Basketball, we wholeheartedly agree with K.D.’s desire to seek a new program,” Crean said. “We certainly wish him the best and really hope he finds success in all areas moving forward.”

Although he wished Johnson well in a statement released to UGASports, Crean was simultaneously displeased by how this event transpired.

On Tuesday, guards Andrew Garcia and K.D. Johnson placed their names in the NCAA's transfer portal. As a freshman appearing in 16 games during the 2020-21 season, Johnson was the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer, with 13.5 points per game. On a team that didn’t shoot well from long-range, Johnson made 38.7 percent of his buckets from behind the 3-point line.

Garcia appeared in 26 games and averaged 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

For Crean, the transfer portal has been a recurring nightmare. Garcia and Johnson became the eighth and ninth players to leave the program since the 2020-21 season began.

First, it was Jaykwon Walton, who entered the transfer portal early in the year in December. Since the season concluded, it has been a steady stream of departures, beginning with Christian Brown and Mikal Starks. Tye Fagan and Toumani Camara followed next, with Sahvir Wheeler and Justin Kier electing to seek opportunities elsewhere in recent weeks.

Johnson’s departure will certainly make things even more difficult for Crean, who will enter his fourth season at Georgia with a 41-49 overall record. This past year marked the first time Crean finished over .500 with a 14-12 record, although that was only good enough for a No. 10 seed in the SEC Tournament.

The Bulldogs were bounced in the first round 73-70, by Missouri.

While Georgia has been hit hard via transfers, Crean has made an effort to replace those players with additions via the same portal. Jailyn Ingram, Noah Baumann, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Braelen Bridges, Dalen Ridgnal, and Kario Oquendo have all transferred to the program this offseason.

The only players from last year’s roster still with the team are P.J. Horne, Jaxon Etter, Johnathan Ned, Tyron McMillan and Josh Taylor.