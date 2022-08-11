Todd Monken: 'We can be elite up front'

"We have a lot of depth at guard and tackle," Monken said. "We can be elite up front."

Those three make for a solid foundation. No matter who wins out at guard, offensive coordinator Todd Monken sees the potential the unit possesses.

Both the left guard and right guard spots are wide open, with a handful of Bulldogs fighting to earn the starting spots. Three spots seem secured - Broderick Jones at left tackle, Warren McClendon at right tackle, and Sedrick Van Pran at center.

Two of Georgia's fiercest position battles in fall camp reside on the offensive line.

Favorites have already begun to emerge at guard just a week into fall camp.

Devin Willock has been receiving first-team reps at left guard. On the right side, Tate Ratledge has been getting first-team work.

Ratledge is a bit of an X-factor to the whole offensive line equation. He earned the starting job at right guard coming out of fall camp last year, but missed basically the entire season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the season opener against Clemson.

The physical tools are all there. It's the mental aspects of the game that Ratledge is now working hard to catch up on.

"He was still a young player. It’s not like he’s Jamaree Salyer, an older player. Mentally, he’s got to to work back into it," Monken said. "I don’t care how much you’re in meetings, I don’t care how much you’re watching, you’re not actually executing. If you’re an elite rifleman, you can’t watch people shoot the damn gun, you’ve got to shoot it. He’s got to get out there and do it."

Willock is a behemoth redshirt sophomore out of New Jersey, listed at 6-foot-7 and 335 pounds. That frame perfectly suits the type of road graders Georgia wants in its interior linemen.

But as running backs coach Dell McGee noted, everything stems from recruiting. The Bulldogs have recruited well enough in recent years to have plenty of depth up front.

Dylan Fairchild, Warren Ericson, Micah Morris, Xavier Truss, and Austin Blaske are just a few of the names also battling for those guard spots. Amarius Mims and Earnest Greene have been repping at tackle, but could also likely kick inside if needed.

It all adds up to a good problem for the Georgia coaching staff. There are plenty of good options available, it's just a matter of finding the best of the best.

Monken and company plan to do just that over the next three weeks heading into the season opener.

"I’m saying that we have a lot of really, really talented football players up front," Monken said. "Now it’s piecing that together where we can really function as one."