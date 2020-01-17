Kirby Smart has reached out to the NFL to bolster his coaching staff, hiring former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken for a position on his staff, multiple sources confirmed to UGASports Friday morning.

Although it’s unclear exactly what Monken's title will be, UGASports has also confirmed that he will take over the play-calling duties from James Coley, along with playing a key role in helping to invigorate a Bulldog passing attack that ranked No. 72 in the nation with 223 yards per game.

ESPN reporter Mark Schablach was the first to link Monken’s name to Georgia saying he was “someone to keep an eye on.”

This past year, Monken worked for Freddie Kitchens, who called plays for the Browns before being fired a few weeks ago.

The season before, Monken served as the offensive coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2018, the Bucs averaged 320 yards passing with quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Monken, 53, comes to Georgia with extensive experience in college football, including stints at LSU and Oklahoma State before moving on to the NFL at Tampa Bay in 2016. There he took over the offensive coordinator duties in 2018 before joining Kitchens in Cleveland last year.

Monken has enjoyed success wherever he's been.

In 2018, he helped Tampa Bay led the NFL in passing offense and finish third in the league in total offense. The Buccaneers set numerous club records including total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Mike Evans enjoyed a huge year in Monken's offense as he earned his first two Pro Bowl selections and topped 1,000 receiving yards in all three seasons.

Monken came to Tampa Bay from Southern Mississippi, where he spent three seasons (2013-15) as head coach.

After taking over a program that had finished 0-12 the previous season, Monken led the turnaround that had the Golden Eagles as postseason bowl participants by the end of his third campaign. Under his guidance, Southern Miss posted a 9-5 record in 2015, winning the Conference USA West division and earning an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Monken's earned his stripes as an offensive coordinator before that.

Prior joining Southern Miss, Monken spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Oklahoma State (2011-12), his second go-around with the Cowboys, after having worked as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach from 2002-04.

During his time as offensive coordinator, the team set school season records for total offensive yards, passing yards, completion percentage, points scored and passing touchdowns. He worked with QB Brandon Weeden and WR Justin Blackmon who both went on to be first round picks in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Prior to his second stint at Oklahoma State, Monken spent four seasons (2007-10) working as the wide receivers coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. In his time with Jacksonville, Monken coached Reggie Williams, who set a club record with 10 touchdown receptions in 2007.

Before entering the NFL, Monken served as the passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at LSU from 2005-06, where he helped develop future first-round selections WR Dwayne Bowe and WR Buster Davis.

Monken began his coaching career at Grand Valley State, spending two seasons as a graduate assistant (1989-90), before holding the same title at Notre Dame (1991-92). He also coached at Eastern Michigan, where he worked as the defensive backs/wide receivers coach (1993-97), before being elevated to the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (1998-99).

He also served as the running backs coach (2000) and the wide receivers coach (2001) at Louisiana Tech.

A native of Wheaton, Ill., Monken was a three-year letterwinner at quarterback for Knox College. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in education leadership from Grand Valley State. He is a member of the Knox College Athletic Hall of Fame.