It’s no secret that Georgia will miss the production of wideout Lawrence Cager on Saturday. The same goes for receiver George Pickens, as he will be suspended for the first half.

So what will Georgia do?

The Bulldogs' offense will have to carry over one aspect from their win against Georgia Tech: explosive plays from their tight ends.

Against the Yellow Jackets, Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner each had one big play. Wolf reeled in a 47-yard pass, while Woerner caught the first touchdown of his Georgia career. How will the tight ends’ roles change against LSU?

“I think everybody’s got to step up a little bit,” Wolf said. “We’ll definitely have to have some receivers step up. Have some guys get some reps that don’t usually. If we need to go more 12 personnel, we’ll definitely do that. I think game to game, it always looks a little bit different. We’ll definitely have to account for that a little bit, but I wouldn’t say we’re going to change too much.”

Offensive coordinator James Coley has offered plenty of looks at the 12 personnel this season. The formation involves one running back and two tight ends. Wolf and Woerner are more than likely going to be on the field together more in the first half than the second, but will the offense look any different this week?

“You can't change who you are completely in a week,” said head coach Kirby Smart. “Certainly we've got different groupings, different packages, different uses of guys. We've got a lot of big guys. We've got tight ends, backs, receivers—just not as many as we've normally had. I don't think there's going to be a major wholesale change in a week."

When asked if Wolf and Woerner will see increased roles, Smart downplayed the notion that they will see an uptick in involvement in the passing game.

"I don't know if I'd say that. Everybody's important, right? So the wideouts who are playing are important, the tight ends who are playing, the backs who are playing, everybody's important,” said Smart. “You can't put one thing over another. The No. 1 thing that indicates success is, don't turn the ball over, and [also] get explosive plays. We've been good at one and we've been just okay at the other."

Regardless of how the Bulldogs’ offense may look on Saturday, Woerner is sure of one thing. “Georgia is just going to do what it’s got to do to win ball games,” said Woerner.

And Wolf’s mindset?

“Why do you play football? You play football for games like this. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. LSU, right now, is the No. 1 team in the country.”



