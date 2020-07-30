Getting the tight ends more involved from the pass-catching standpoint has been a topic of conversation Georgia fans have had for the past couple of years.

Last season, Bulldog tight ends combined to catch just 23 of the team’s 255 receptions, after accounting for 42 of 241 the year before.

So, what about this fall?

New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has shown over his career as an offensive coordinator in the NFL that he considers the position a big part of the passing game.

In Monken’s first season with Tampa Bay in 2016, Cameron Brate caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns. The next season, Brate and OJ Howard caught a combined 74 passes for 1,012 yards.

Monken's final season in 2018 saw Howard and Brate combine for 64 catches and 854 yards.

If other words, if the talent is there, Monken isn’t afraid to use it. So, we’ll see.