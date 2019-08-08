It’s a smarter version of Richard LeCounte that will be taking the field for Georgia in the Bulldogs’ season-opener at Vanderbilt.

Those aren’t LeCounte’s words, but head coach Kirby Smart.

“Yeah, Richard is much wiser. He's much more coachable. He understands he's in pursuit of excellence, not perfection, and there's a difference,” Smart said. “I think that as he grows, he can help younger players in that room realize you're not going to be perfect, but we are in pursuit of excellence. When a coach asks you something, challenges you, it's just to help you, and he's now much more receptive of that. I think it's made him a lot better player.”

So does LeCounte, who has a sophomore led the Bulldogs in tackles with 74.

However, it’s the tackles he didn’t make, and a few admitted lapses in fundamentals, that kept the former Liberty County standout from reaching the potential he hopes to achieve come fall.

“Coach Smart sometimes called me ‘Rattrap Richard,’” LeCounte smiled. “It’s been me trying to farm other people’s land, so that’s definitely been a big improvement I’ve been looking to make. I feel good about that now.”

LeCounte claims other changes have been made, changes in his game that will help make him a more consistent performer, one who can be counted on to make a play whenever the opportunity should arise.

For example:

“Angles to the ball, being able to rely more on the other safety to help me make easier tackles, being able to rely on my teammates more, my pass and run keys, things like that,” said LeCounte, who during the offseason bulked up to 195 pounds, some 10 pounds more than he played at last year.

“Coach Smart definitely pushed me a lot to bulk up and make sure I pay attention to the details that I needed for my play to go to the next level and be able to help the team,” LeCounte said. “That’s what I did, now that it’s clicked, I think I’m playing some good ball.”