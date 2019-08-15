Senior safety J.R. Reed pondered the question carefully.

How does Georgia’s secondary stack up to the one last year that featured first-round draft Deandre Baker?

“The depth is better, the athleticism is there,” Reed said after practice Thursday. “I’d say the knack for the ball is there, and the big-play ability is there, a lot more than we had last year.

“The havoc rate is out the roof right now.”

Reed definitely likes what he's seen.

“The interceptions we had during this last scrimmage, the turnovers of this last scrimmage, is something we’ve never had in two years,” Reed said. “That’s a big jump.”

No doubt, Georgia coaches hope that trend continues.

The Bulldogs picked off only eight passes in 14 games last year, with Reed, Baker and linebacker Tae Crowder leading the way with two each.

The fact Georgia only accounted for 24 sacks didn’t help matters, either.

Reed was asked if that pointed to the defense not being as aggressive as perhaps it should have been.

“It’s not that, but you’ve got to evaluate yourself each year and see where you can improve,” he said. “We can definitely improve in that area.”

Reed believes the results this fall will speak for itself.

“We have goals. We’ve got to create havoc, stop the run … those are things we focus on,” Reed said. “We talk about those two things every day. I kid you not. We stand up every day and chart how many yards we give up, we talk about havoc, every day.”

As the lone senior in the Bulldog secondary, Reed believes the Bulldogs have both the talent and depth to make that happen.

“I feel a lot better that if someone goes down, we’ve got someone to replace him with,” Reed said. “Everyone can really play anywhere on the field. It’s not just the depth, people know what to do.”

Yes, even newcomers DJ Daniel, Lewis Cine and Tyrique Stevenson, who Reed said have blended with the returning veterans to make this potentially the most talented secondary he’s been a part of since arriving in Athens four season ago.

“They’re doing good but the guys who have been here are doing a good job, too,” Reed said. “The young guys are falling in line, they’re learning from us, they see how we work, we’re really pushing each other. If somebody goes down, there’s not going to be a drop off.”

Versatility also appears to be a strength.

“We’ve got guys who can play both safeties, both star positions and a corner. It’s where if one person goes down, we don’t have to worry about who we’re going to put in,” he said. “I feel good playing back there with anybody.

Reed said there’s a common denominator that links them all.

“All of them are really fast and they compete really well,” he said. “One thing you can’t teach is the way they compete and the way they run to the football. They’ve got a feel for the football and knack to make plays. That’s something I see out of them a lot.”