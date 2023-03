Inside linebacker is one of those positions where the Bulldogs never seem to skip a beat.

From Roquan Smith to Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Channing Tindall.

From Dean, Walker, and Tindall to Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon...

No matter who Kirby Smart and position coach Glenn Schumann plug in, you can expect results.

As the Bulldogs prepare to kick off spring practice next week, here are Three Takes for Georgia’s inside linebackers.