Georgia has its first receiver commitment in the 2025 class.

Thomas Blackshear has committed to the Bulldogs. The three-star pass-catcher from Savannah chose Georgia over Tennessee, Florida State, and Florida.

Georgia offered Blackshear last June. Since being hired in February, new receivers coach James Coley has emphasized landing Blackshear.

"He makes me feel like a priority," Blackshear recently told UGASports. "He texts me almost every day, letting me know I’ll be a good person at Georgia. I’ll fit in their offense well. They’re getting to throw the ball a little bit more."

Blackshear said Coley has compared him to former Bulldog receiver George Pickens. He currently checks in at 6-foot-1 and 199 pounds. Coley envisions him playing the outside receiver role in Georgia's offense.

Georgia's performance in this year's NFL Draft also caught Blackshear's attention.

"That shows a lot to me, because Georgia really didn’t throw the ball that much, but they still develop wide receivers and get them to where they want to be," Blackshear said last month.

Blackshear is the ninth commit in Georgia's 2025 class. He joins quarterback Ryan Montgomery, running back Bo Walker, tight ends Ethan Barbour and Elyiss Williams, and offensive lineman Mason Short as offensive commits in the class.