Thomas Blackshear has been compared to one of Georgia's best receivers in recent memory.

The 6-foot-1, 199-pound Blackshear prides himself on his hands and route running at the receiver position. Georgia's receivers coach James Coley has told Blackshear that he reminds him of former Bulldog George Pickens.

With a comparison like that, it's no wonder why Georgia is among the finalists for the three-star receiver from Savannah.

"The Dawgs, man, that’s a great place," Blackshear said.