Georgia has its first offensive line commitment in the 2024 class.

Malachi Toliver committed to Georgia on Sunday afternoon. The three-star offensive lineman from Cartersville chose the Bulldogs over Auburn, Louisville, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, and others.

Georgia's recruitment of Toliver has been a fast-moving one. The Bulldogs offered on Feb. 1 after Toliver visited Athens on the final weekend in January.

"Man, it was a great feeling," Toliver told UGASports after the offer. "All the hard work and time and effort I put into the whole process really paid off. It’s crazy to say that the top team in the country offered me, but I am super grateful to have the opportunity. My coaches and teammates knew it was going to happen. They have talked to me a long time. It was just great for it to be said and done now!"

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels maintained steady contact with Toliver in the wake of an offer. Toliver told UGASports that the staff views him as a prospect who could play either tackle or guard at the next level.

Toliver had scheduled official visits to Georgia and Louisville. But the weekend visit to Athens proved to be enough to convince him to pull the trigger and commit to the Bulldogs.

Georgia's No. 1 recruiting class now stands at 11 commits in the 2024 cycle. Toliver is the first offensive line commit for the Bulldogs, who are also pursuing names such as Daniel Calhoun, Jordan Seaton, Jonathan Daniels, and others in the class.