The University of Georgia has been monitoring the growth and progress of Cartersville offensive lineman Malachi Toliver for over a year. A massive prospect, Toliver had a strong junior season for Cartersville. That performance on the field has turned into interest and offers from a host of SEC and Power 5 programs.

Toliver visited Georgia just before the recruiting dead period began. Toliver was a part of an important junior day weekend on January 28. The in-state offensive lineman would subsequently be offered a scholarship just a few days after that visit.

UGASports spoke with Toliver and received a recap of the visit and his reaction to getting offered by the Georgia Bulldogs.