Ikinnagbon made his commitment while in Athens visiting for G-Day. This marked his second visit of 2024.

Three-star EDGE Darren Ikinnagbon has committed to Georgia. The New Jersey product chose the Bulldogs over Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Duke, Tennessee, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Georgia has added another talented defender to its 2025 class.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Ikinnagbon projects as an outside linebacker in Georgia's defense. Some added weight could see him play with his hand in the dirt on occasion as well.

Ikinnagbon is the seventh commit in Georgia's 2025 class. He joins linebacker Jadon Perlotte and defensive tackle Stephon Shivers as defensive prospects committed.

This is the first EDGE addition for Georgia in the class. Other top targets at the position include Bryce Davis, Zion Grady, Mariyon Dye, and Jared Smith.