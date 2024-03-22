Shivers projects as a nose tackle in Georgia's defense. His Rivals profile lists him at 6-foot-5 and 366 pounds.

Three-star defensive lineman Stephon Shivers has committed to Georgia. The Tennessee native chose the Bulldogs over offers from Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and others.

Georgia offered Shivers in July of last year. Roughly eight months later, he is the newest member of Georgia's 2025 class.

Shivers is the sixth commitment in Georgia's 2025 class. He is the second defensive lineman, joining five-star Justus Terry.

When Shivers arrives in 2025, he will join nose tackles such as Jamaal Jarrett and Nnamdi Ogboko on Georgia's roster.