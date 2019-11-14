Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with his list of the top 10 college football programs, the five most talented rosters and five teams that could break out next season.

The argument about the attractiveness of the Florida State job started, as many do, on social media. While many felt Florida State is still a top-10 job in college football, there were a surprising amount of people who felt that it is not nearly as attractive as it once was.

Here are the top-10 jobs in college football, based on their facilities, recruiting footprint, program tradition, recent success, fan support, location and ability to contend for a national championship.

1. Alabama – Nick Saban has made this the most coveted job in college football.

2. USC – The recruiting footprint is golden and the tradition and recent winning (Pete Carroll) overcomes the lack fan support.

3. Texas – The Longhorns have a great recruiting state, they’ve won it all in recent memory and the tradition is deep.

4. Ohio State – The Buckeyes own Ohio and are the only northern program to win a national title in recent years. Tradition and facilities are strong as well.

5. LSU – LSU this high? They have the best recruiting advantage of any team in the country, they’ve won national titles recently and the fan base and facilities are excellent.

6. Georgia – The state of Georgia is loaded with talent and the only thing keeping them down this list is the lack of a national title in recent years.

7. Oklahoma – Oklahoma doesn’t have a great recruiting territory but it won a national title in the last 20 years, has a great tradition and a great fan base.

8. Clemson – It’s simply amazing that Clemson is on this list because of what Dabo Swinney has done. They don’t have a great recruiting territory but the facilities are awesome, the fan base is excellent and the recent winning is only rivaled by Alabama.

9. Florida State – Here’s where the ‘Noles fit in. They can recruit their home state, they’ve won a title recently, the facilities are solid and the fan base is rabid.

10. Florida – No. 10 is a hard one because it could come down to many programs. But I’m going with Florida because they’ve won somewhat recently under Urban Meyer, Florida is a goldmine of talent and the fan base overcomes average facilities.

Wait, no Michigan? No Notre Dame? No Penn State? Keep in mind, when you make a list of 10 jobs, you have to limit it to 10 jobs. Michigan hasn’t won in a long time and is hurt by being up north. Notre Dame has played for a national championship recently but has to manage a rough recruiting landscape. Penn State? The Nittany Lions haven’t won it all in a long time as well and battle the elements in recruiting as well.