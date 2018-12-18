Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell ’s thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with some predictions on some of the biggest names in the 2019 class, a look at a few of the top first year head coaches and the correlation between top 10 classes and the playoffs.

Whether they are committing this week, at an all-star game or in February, here are my latest predictions on some of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2019 class.

RB Trey Sanders – This is a toss-up right now but the momentum seems to be in the Georgia corner over Alabama and Florida so I’ll take the Bulldogs.

WR Jadon Haselwood – I think he ends up back with Georgia after looking around. It looks like he’ll make his decision at an all-star game, but could still sign early.

OT Darnell Wright – Wright will take this until February and I like Tennessee’s chances, especially if Alabama gets Evan Neal (below) as expected.

ATH Bru McCoy – McCoy is expected to announce at an all-star game as well and USC will be the pick despite the Trojans' awful season.

OT Evan Neal – Alabama has had the lead for the longest time and I don’t think the Crimson Tide lose it despite a late Georgia run.

CB Chris Steele – South Carolina has been rumored and that wouldn’t surprise me, but I still think he picks the Gators in the end. He could sign “secretly” and announce at an all-star game.

DE Zach Harrison – This is a very tough one to call but Michigan had the edge before Urban Meyer retired so I think the Wolverines hang on and win this battle over Ohio State and Penn State. I might be in the minority here though.

DT Ishmael Sopsher – LSU doesn’t lose out on too many in-state recruits and the Tigers have made a nice late run and have the momentum over Alabama right now. I’ll go with LSU.

LB Nakobe Dean – Dean is a tough call but things have been trending toward Georgia here and I think the Bulldogs win this battle over Alabama and Ole Miss.

ATH Quavaris Crouch – Clemson has long been the leader and Michigan was in the mix but I think Tennessee has stolen this one with a late visit.

CB Tyrique Stevenson – It appears to be a Georgia-Miami battle with Florida trying to pull an upset but give me the Bulldogs for this one.

WR Kyle Ford – It’s USC or Washington for Ford and I think this is one the Trojans win in the end.

DE Khris Bogle – He’s a must-get for Miami and I think the Hurricanes hold off everyone else for his services.