1. MICHIGAN WINNING IN OHIO?

When four-star running back Jordan Marshall committed to Michigan over Ohio State and many others this week it was certainly considered a surprise that the Cincinnati Moeller standout spurned the Buckeyes for the Wolverines. The feeling for some time was that Ohio State was sitting pretty in that recruitment. But Marshall, who says virtually nothing in the recruiting process, picked Michigan and it was just another sign that coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff have done well recruiting the state of Ohio this recruiting cycle. The next day four-star offensive tackle Ben Roebuck from Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edwards chose Michigan as well. Marshall and Roebuck have now joined four-star defensive end Ted Hammond out of Cincinnati St. Xavier and four-star offensive tackle Luke Hamilton out of Avon, Ohio, as the four players from that state who have picked the Wolverines so far this recruiting cycle. It’s true: Michigan has done a phenomenal job landing some of its targets in the state of Ohio. But it’s also true that many of those players were not offered by Ohio State, so while Marshall was a win for the Wolverines over the Buckeyes there is still a lot of meat on the bone for Ohio State to win in the state. Five of the top six players in Ohio remain uncommitted. Some are leaning to Ohio State, and others down the list are likely to end up in Columbus as well. In this case, two things can be true at the same time: Michigan is doing well in Ohio. And Ohio State is not being beaten by the Wolverines for its top targets – except for Marshall in this case. The Buckeyes now turn their focus on landing four-star running back James Peoples from San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial.

*****

2. REMARKABLE COMMENTS BY ARANDA

Dave Aranda (AP Images)

After going 12-2 and winning the Sugar Bowl in 2021, Baylor slipped to 6-7 this past season and lost to Air Force in the Armed Forces Bowl. Considering that turn of events, coach Dave Aranda was asked about what happened last season as spring practice started recently at Baylor. And he provided one of the most introspective and thoughtful answers in a long time from a coach, who some make it their job to say a whole lot without ever saying much at all. Not Aranda. This wasn’t just about Xs and Os but about the human condition, helping people too much or assisting in the wrong way. The Baylor coach – known for practicing Eastern philosophies – sounded like someone incredibly in touch with himself and his program. “I probably was too lenient with guys,” Aranda said. “I probably tried to help too many guys that probably needed a tougher version of me. I probably gave too many guys chances that were probably taking advantage of me or those chances. “I go back to those times, though. You’re trying to, I don’t know man, I struggle sometimes, it’s like I don’t know if all the wins from the previous year just makes you think you can fix all the stuff. I hope that’s not the case. I don’t know if that is though. “When I go back to it, you’re locked in and I’m trying to help this person. He’s got to get over this or get over this hump or do this or do that and in the midst of that, in the helping of him, in the so-called helping of him, there’s the hurting of the team and that’s a big lesson for me.” There's a balance of disciplinarian and helper, between coach and human, between what it takes to win on the field and what it takes to be victorious beyond the field. Aranda summed up a lot of those points all in one thought – and it’s another of the many reasons why he’s revered in coaching circles and what makes sports so enthralling.

*****

3. IF I HAD TO PICK FOR DYLAN RAIOLA ...

Dylan Raiola (Rivals.com)