Three key plays against Tennessee you might not have noticed
Georgia’s defense had an exceptional game during Saturday’s 44-21 win over Tennessee. The offense gifted the Volunteers one touchdown on the third play from scrimmage, and later gave Tennessee grea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news