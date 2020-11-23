There were no shortage of big plays from the Georgia offense in Saturday's 31-24 win over Mississippi State.

Quarterback JT Daniels, in his UGA debut, impressed by completing 28 of 38 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns. With Mississippi State selling out on the run, the game came down to whether Daniels could take over and he didn’t disappoint.

While everyone remembers the highlights, there were still a few moments that may have gone unnoticed that set up those big plays. Here are three moments—two plays and one play within a play—that helped lead to Georgia’s victory.