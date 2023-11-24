When the game is on the line, that’s when your veteran guards are expected to step up.

On Friday night at Stegeman Coliseum, that’s just what Noah Thomasson and Justin Hill did to carry Georgia past visiting Winthrop, 78-69.

Hill, who finished with a season-high 24 points, was particularly impressive.

The transfer from Niagara tallied eight points over the final 1:49, with Hill keeping the game under control from the point before hitting a pair of free throws to account for the final score.

“You certainly didn’t learn how to put an opponent away, but it did give an opportunity for our veteran guys to be able to step up and make some plays down the stretch and make some winning plays offensively,” head coach Mike White said. “They put some game pressure on us for sure, but to see Noah step up the way he did, along with Justin Hill in the backcourt. Hopefully, it gave those guys an opportunity to gain some confidence in knowing they can hit some big shots down the stretch.

Georgia had a six-point lead when Thomasson hit his fifth and final three (on seven attempts), pushing the margin to nine, a lead the Bulldogs were able to maintain the rest of the game.

“It’s fun to watch him work sometimes,” said Hill, who finished second on the team with 13 points. “Especially on this stage. I’m happy for him.”

So was White.

“It’s nice to have Noah Thomasson on your team,” White said. “He needs to make good decisions; he got other guys some shots, too. We didn’t shoot it particularly well, or his assist number might have been better, but again, he was plus-14, so he had a good game.”