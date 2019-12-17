Thomas declares for draft; will skip Sugar Bowl
Georgia junior Andrew Thomas made it official Tuesday, announcing on Twitter that he will skip the Bulldogs' upcoming Sugar Bowl date with Baylor and will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.
The announcement certainly comes as no surprise, as the former Pace Academy star and All-SEC Performer is projected to be a Top-10 pick.
“As my season ends, I want to thank God for the opportunities he has granted me,” Thomas said on Twitter. “I always want to thank the University of Georgia for an incredible three years. My time in Athens shaped me into the man I am today, and it was a privilege to play between the hedges on Saturday.”
Bulldog Nation, thank you for the memories ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/nYXgMzxfaW— Andrew Thomas (@allforgod_55) December 17, 2019
Thomas played in every offensive snap in six games for Georgia and over 95 percent of the snaps in three others.
A semifinalist for the 2019 Outland Trophy, Thomas was the winner of the of the SEC’s Jacobs Blocking Trophy, Georgia’s first recipient of the award in 21 years.
With Thomas gone, it’s expected that the Bulldogs will go with sophomore Cade Mays as his replacement at left tackle in the Sugar Bowl against the Bears.