Georgia junior Andrew Thomas made it official Tuesday, announcing on Twitter that he will skip the Bulldogs' upcoming Sugar Bowl date with Baylor and will declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The announcement certainly comes as no surprise, as the former Pace Academy star and All-SEC Performer is projected to be a Top-10 pick.

“As my season ends, I want to thank God for the opportunities he has granted me,” Thomas said on Twitter. “I always want to thank the University of Georgia for an incredible three years. My time in Athens shaped me into the man I am today, and it was a privilege to play between the hedges on Saturday.”