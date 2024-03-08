Georgia baseball records do not reflect if three straight games with grand slams stands as a school record.

Nevertheless, it’s an impressive feat, one the Bulldogs accomplished Friday courtesy of Dylan Goldstein, whose fifth-inning slam carried Georgia past Northern Colorado, 11-1 in a contest called after seven innings.

“Sharing the love; It’s awesome,” Goldstein said. “It’s all about getting the job done with runners on base. It’s crucial for the game.”

With Goldstein’s grand slam, he joins teammates Slate Alford (against Georgia Southern) and Kolby Branch (against Stetson) who also recently accomplished the feat.

For good measure, Goldstein added a second home run, a solo shot in the seventh giving him a 3-for-3 afternoon with the two home runs (Nos. 4 and 5) with six RBI.

“I haven’t (seen three straight games with grand slams). I’ve seen some multi-homer, grand slams, some games back-to-back, but not three in a row,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “Coach (hitting coach Will Coggin) has really been working hard. They’ve (Goldstein and Coggin) been working on some small adjustments, and that’s typically what happens at this level. When (Goldstein) got his pitches, he didn’t miss them.”

However, Charlie Condon was not about to be upstaged.

Condon collected his third multi-homer day in 14 games for the Bulldogs, blasting his 10th and 11th (most in college baseball) of the year. His 11th home run, a three-run shot in the sixth, left Foley Field at 111.5 mph.

Georgia’s four home runs give the Bulldogs 39 this year–tops in the country–with a team batting average of .323 and a slugging percentage of .660.

“I would challenge any other coach to see if they watch as much video and break down hitters as much as (Coggin) does. He’s constantly in there, he’s studying the game, he knows these guys in and out,” Johnson said. “He’s texting them videos of big leaguers that they’re compared to, he’s doing it all. I think the thing about it is, confidence is a big piece of this game, especially when you’re hitting, it’s the old-school gunfight, you either shoot or get shot, and I think he does a phenomenal job of giving guys confidence with what he’s doing.”