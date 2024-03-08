Third grand slam in three days carries Georgia to an easy win
Georgia baseball records do not reflect if three straight games with grand slams stands as a school record.
Nevertheless, it’s an impressive feat, one the Bulldogs accomplished Friday courtesy of Dylan Goldstein, whose fifth-inning slam carried Georgia past Northern Colorado, 11-1 in a contest called after seven innings.
“Sharing the love; It’s awesome,” Goldstein said. “It’s all about getting the job done with runners on base. It’s crucial for the game.”
With Goldstein’s grand slam, he joins teammates Slate Alford (against Georgia Southern) and Kolby Branch (against Stetson) who also recently accomplished the feat.
For good measure, Goldstein added a second home run, a solo shot in the seventh giving him a 3-for-3 afternoon with the two home runs (Nos. 4 and 5) with six RBI.
“I haven’t (seen three straight games with grand slams). I’ve seen some multi-homer, grand slams, some games back-to-back, but not three in a row,” head coach Wes Johnson said. “Coach (hitting coach Will Coggin) has really been working hard. They’ve (Goldstein and Coggin) been working on some small adjustments, and that’s typically what happens at this level. When (Goldstein) got his pitches, he didn’t miss them.”
However, Charlie Condon was not about to be upstaged.
Condon collected his third multi-homer day in 14 games for the Bulldogs, blasting his 10th and 11th (most in college baseball) of the year. His 11th home run, a three-run shot in the sixth, left Foley Field at 111.5 mph.
Georgia’s four home runs give the Bulldogs 39 this year–tops in the country–with a team batting average of .323 and a slugging percentage of .660.
“I would challenge any other coach to see if they watch as much video and break down hitters as much as (Coggin) does. He’s constantly in there, he’s studying the game, he knows these guys in and out,” Johnson said. “He’s texting them videos of big leaguers that they’re compared to, he’s doing it all. I think the thing about it is, confidence is a big piece of this game, especially when you’re hitting, it’s the old-school gunfight, you either shoot or get shot, and I think he does a phenomenal job of giving guys confidence with what he’s doing.”
Starter Charlie Goldstein (3-0) who had a solid effort temporarily wiped out thanks to last Friday’s suspended game against Georgia Tech, struggled with his control.
Goldstein walked four over the first four innings, although he managed to avoid any real damage, including the third, when he allowed just one run after loading the bases.
“That was a big, emotional weekend for him last weekend. He came out, death with really, really tough conditions; he threw the ball extremely well, I thought, last Friday,” Johnson said. “He came out today, but he didn’t have command of his best pitch, his change-up, which led to a few walks. That’s part of this game. I told him, you make 14 starts in this league on Friday night, you’re lucky if you feel great for four of them. You hope to feel good for eight of them, then you’re going to grind through the other two. I think we saw that.”
Goldstein’s grand slam extended Georgia’s lead to 7-1 in the fifth, before Charlie Goldstein was taken out to start the sixth after scattering three hits and four walks.
Chandler Marsh followed with a perfect sixth, before Georgia (13-1) tacked on four more runs in the inning’s bottom half, highlighted by Condon’s three-run homer.
That put Georgia in front 11-1 and set up former North Oconee High standout Wyatt Land, who pitched a scoreless seventh while becoming the 22nd Bulldog pitcher to see action this year.
NOTE: With rain expected in the area, Saturday’s first pitch has been moved to 2 p.m., with Game 2 to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.