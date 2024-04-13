Here are some of the top quotes from Georgia players following the Red and Black's 20-20 tie in the 80th G-Day game:

Carson Beck

On the come-from-behind drive to tie the game... "Never give up. You know, that's one of the mottos that we have here at Georgia. Have that mental toughness to keep going, have composure to keep going. Obviously, it's a spring game so it's not, you know, there's no there's no pressure. You're just going out there, you're playing. But I mean, if you can go out there and you know, simulate and replicate that during a game. You know, it's good practice." On reloading … "I mean every year, you know, we're always going to produce, and you know put out that product that you know Georgia builds. We're always going to have guys go the draft and leave, but that's why, you know, we recruit so well. We have plenty of guys that are going to come in, be able to contribute immediately and I'm super excited about that. You know, we'll start to get to work more throughout the summer and then into fall."

Mykel Williams

On his interception … “It was awesome. I think that was my first time to tip one to myself. It was great to celebrate with the guys.” On tackling RB Roderick Robinson II… “You can’t think about it, you just have to go hit him. It’s nothing personal. He is really solid, he runs hard and tough. You just have to hit him low and keep going, keep on your feet.” On being excited to see running backs like Roderick Robinson II and Andrew Paul this season… “I’m extremely excited because I know that we have two very talented backs, really we have five talented backs. We just can’t wait to see those guys ball and get the rock in their hands.” On linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson’s impact… “We got some really good young guys at the linebacker position who are going to come in and step up and show, like those guys are doing. Those guys are huge for the team and we appreciate everything they do.”

Dominic Lovett

On what spring practices mean to him... "The spring for me, honestly, is about just getting better at something each day whether that's catching, blocking, getting more into the playbook, conditioning. Anywhere they need me to be, I'm trying to learn that position so I can be more versatile out there on the field at all times. On the leap he has taken this spring... "I don't really think about a personal leap. As long as we as a team win and make strides every day, I'm good. It's a team sport, and it's not really about me. My personal goals - I don't really have any. I'm just hoping we as a team can keeping working and keep fighting. Just grow. That's all I care about."

Daylen Everette

On how he thinks the defense played... "I feel like it was pretty good. I feel like we need to improve on some stuff. But, overall, we were definitely out there [today] competing. High energy - I felt like we had high energy."

Earnest Greene