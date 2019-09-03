They Said It: Ojulari, Davis, Robertson, Swift recap Vandy, look ahead
AZEEZ OJULARI
On how you feel the team did with pressuring the quarterback and if you could bring that much continued pressure without dialing up as many guys…
“I feel like we have guys on our team that can just put pressure on the quarterback and bring that pressure by winning one-on-one battles.”
On how competitive the OLB position really is…
“It has been extremely competitive. We are all in there, pushing each other, coming in and getting each other each day and working as hard as we can day-in and day-out.”
On what you did in the offseason to increase playing time so drastically…
“I really used that ‘Do More’ mentality and continued on that type of grind. Coming in everyday, working hard and focusing on improving one day at a time.”
JORDAN DAVIS
On his stamina and continuing to work on that aspect of his game…
“It has been something I have been battling for a while. I try and spend extra time after practice conditioning. I also focus on spending the time to make sure I am eating right, doing the right things, drinking a lot of water and making sure I stay hydrated. It is a long road and the farther into the season we get, the more pressure there is going to be, and I am going to be need to be able to be out there more. Right now, I am working to maintain my stamina.”
On Murray State …
“Definitely not. Murray State has an extremely respectable game, they are very explosive, scoring 40 or more points in five out of nine games. They have an explosive offense, both running and passing, that we are going to need to stop. They have a very athletic team. I was watching some highlight clips and their running back is extremely explosive. And, not to discredit our offense, but their defense is also explosive so we just need to play all-around a good game. Continue to think about us and what we know how to do and we should be fine.”
On how you have transformed since you arrived on campus…
“I can feel myself getting stronger, mentally and physically. It is like a 360 change for me since high school. I have learned so much in terms of better technique.”