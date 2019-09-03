On how you feel the team did with pressuring the quarterback and if you could bring that much continued pressure without dialing up as many guys…



“I feel like we have guys on our team that can just put pressure on the quarterback and bring that pressure by winning one-on-one battles.”

On how competitive the OLB position really is…



“It has been extremely competitive. We are all in there, pushing each other, coming in and getting each other each day and working as hard as we can day-in and day-out.”

On what you did in the offseason to increase playing time so drastically…



“I really used that ‘Do More’ mentality and continued on that type of grind. Coming in everyday, working hard and focusing on improving one day at a time.”