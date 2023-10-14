They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 37-20 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville:
Carson Beck
On how much the offense changes without Brock Bowers...
"Like I always say, we got guys who can make explosive plays. One, two, three deep besides the guys out there starting. So, we fully expect the next guy to come up and make plays."
On going to Jacksonville, his hometown, as Georgia's starting quarterback...
"It's obviously super cool, growing up there my whole entire life. Last time I played at that stadium, I was 11 years old for the city championship. So, to go back in there and play in my hometown, and it's the Georgia-Florida rivalry, it's big time."
Tykee Smith
On the frustration of allowing Vanderbilt a few big-gainers...
"It's definitely frustrating. But, like I've said, I think we need to play better as a whole—not even just the defense—but as a team, being able to bring our own juice into this environment and being able to execute."
Dominic Lovett
On how more comfortable he feels in the offense week by week...
"I grew into [the offense] each week. But since going through summer and fall ball, I've been more comfortable than ever. So, each week, I just lock into the gameplan, whatever that may be, and I get it done."