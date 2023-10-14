Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 37-20 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville:

On how much the offense changes without Brock Bowers...

"Like I always say, we got guys who can make explosive plays. One, two, three deep besides the guys out there starting. So, we fully expect the next guy to come up and make plays."

On going to Jacksonville, his hometown, as Georgia's starting quarterback...

"It's obviously super cool, growing up there my whole entire life. Last time I played at that stadium, I was 11 years old for the city championship. So, to go back in there and play in my hometown, and it's the Georgia-Florida rivalry, it's big time."