Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 49-21 win over UAB in Athens:

Carson Beck

On a strong offensive start in the first half... "We executed. That's the biggest thing. We got down in the red zone. I think we were six of six, just punching it in, getting it into the end zone. I would say that's the biggest part because we have been able to move the ball all year. We just haven't been able to get it in the end zone when we get in the red zone. I credit it to that. We practiced at it really hard this week. That was one of our focal points."

Brock Bowers

On how explosive the offense could be... "We got athletes. We are going to be explosive. We are going to keep working on it, hit those shots, and we are going to be really good."

Nazir Stackhouse

On how he would assess the defense’s performance… “I would give us a C+. I mean, it's not our standard, but we're going to go out there and we're going to work on it throughout the week against the o-line. Obviously, we play how we practice and I believe that we haven't really practiced to the standard. It's just something that we need to handle as a defensive line, as a core, and we are going to go in there, we're going to fix it in the following week.” On a positive of tonight’s defensive performance… “One thing I like about this game is I will say we held them under 100 yards, even though they had 86 rushing yards, that's still not the standard, we kind of want to hold them to under 50.”

Dan Jackson

On how the defense performed vs. UAB... "Anytime we let someone in the end zone on us, we are never happy about that. We just got to keep getting better and have guys step up."

Xavier Truss

"This team is relentless. We have a bunch of dogs, and we are not quitters."

Dominic Lovett