Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 45-3 win over Ball State this afternoon:

On what gave him comfort in the offense...

"I mean, the big thing is our defense giving us good ball positioning on the field. Starting on the plus-40, inside the 50, the confidence just kind of exudes from that, but also just feeling each other out, getting the chemistry, and just keep working and getting better."

On the upcoming SEC matchup against South Carolina...

"I mean SEC games are different. There's a different level. They're going to give us their all. We're at home. It's going to be hot. It's going to be physical, and that's what we pride ourselves on. So we're just going to try to be physical and go out there and do our best."