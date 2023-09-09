They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 45-3 win over Ball State this afternoon:
Carson Beck
On what gave him comfort in the offense...
"I mean, the big thing is our defense giving us good ball positioning on the field. Starting on the plus-40, inside the 50, the confidence just kind of exudes from that, but also just feeling each other out, getting the chemistry, and just keep working and getting better."
On the upcoming SEC matchup against South Carolina...
"I mean SEC games are different. There's a different level. They're going to give us their all. We're at home. It's going to be hot. It's going to be physical, and that's what we pride ourselves on. So we're just going to try to be physical and go out there and do our best."
Chaz Chambliss
On Georgia forcing three tournovers...
"I think it's good. It was good eyes by the secondary knowing their coverages, where they need to be at that time. But we also said we need to get more punch-outs and breakouts and forced fumbles, which we didn't do."
Malaki Starks
On what the defense has learned about itself through two games...
"Being able to take criticism from a coaching standpoint. After last game, we went back and we assessed what we needed to work on. And all week, we tried to work on it. I think we came out here and showcased some of the stuff we've been working on all week. We've been able to apply what we're being taught."
Mekhi Mews
On being a walk-on...
"I just take it day by day. Work your butt off every day and let the results come."
Dillon Bell
On Bell playing at the running back position...
"You have to be a team player. You have to make the play when your name is called."