They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes

Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 13-12 win over Kentucky in Lexington:

On making adjustments to pull off the win….

“Like you said, it’s not easy. Especially on the road. You go back and look at two road SEC games in the past three years. Missouri 2022, dog fight. Last year, Auburn, dog fight. This year, dog fight. We knew it was going to be a dog fight coming in. We knew it was gonna have to be blow by blow. I think there’s a thing we have to fix. Going to watch the film and improve on those. They’re a physical team and a lot of respect there, but we were able to pull it out.”

On defense still not allowing a touchdown…

“It’s unbelievable. You look at our defensive-line, freshmen are stepping up. We got freshmen all over the field. Guys are being put in places, fighting through injuries, all the above. I’m super proud of them and how they played tonight.”

On seeing Brock Vandagriff…

“Awesome for him. Really proud of him. He played a pretty good game tonight. Haven’t seen him in forever. Actually, I didn’t even get to talk to him or see him after the game. But obviously proud of him and best of luck to him in the future.”