WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

Key points from Arian Smith's press conference

UGASports delivers the key points from Arian Smith's press conference on Monday.

 • Jed May
Key points from Smael Mondon's September 23 press conference

Key points from Smael Mondon's September 23 press conference

Linebacker Smael Mondon spoke to the media on Monday. Below are the highlights of what he had to say.

 • Anthony Dasher

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH: Kalen DeBoer's Monday presser

WATCH Kalen DeBoer's Monday press conference ahead of facing Georgia.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH: Arian Smith and Smael Mondon

WATCH player interviews with wide receiver Arian Smith and linebacker Smael Mondon prior to Monday's practice.

 • Patrick Garbin
WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH or READ: Kirby Smart's Monday presser

WATCH and/or READ Kirby Smart's Monday press conference ahead of the Alabama game.

 • Patrick Garbin
Published Sep 15, 2024
They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Default Avatar
Patrick Garbin  •  UGASports
Team & Research Writer
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 13-12 win over Kentucky in Lexington:

Carson Beck

On making adjustments to pull off the win….

“Like you said, it’s not easy. Especially on the road. You go back and look at two road SEC games in the past three years. Missouri 2022, dog fight. Last year, Auburn, dog fight. This year, dog fight. We knew it was going to be a dog fight coming in. We knew it was gonna have to be blow by blow. I think there’s a thing we have to fix. Going to watch the film and improve on those. They’re a physical team and a lot of respect there, but we were able to pull it out.”

On defense still not allowing a touchdown…

“It’s unbelievable. You look at our defensive-line, freshmen are stepping up. We got freshmen all over the field. Guys are being put in places, fighting through injuries, all the above. I’m super proud of them and how they played tonight.”

On seeing Brock Vandagriff…

“Awesome for him. Really proud of him. He played a pretty good game tonight. Haven’t seen him in forever. Actually, I didn’t even get to talk to him or see him after the game. But obviously proud of him and best of luck to him in the future.”

Raylen Wilson

On not allowing a touchdown through three games...

"Shoot, we're playing with a chip on our shoulder. We're gonna keep playing with a chip on our shoulder because the Georgia defense is built on nobody in our end zone. We cherish that."

Where "chip" on shoulder comes from...

"It's just self motivation. Everybody in the defense is internally motivated. So that pushes us to do great things."

