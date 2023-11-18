Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 38-10 win over Tennessee in Knoxville:

On Georgia going 8-0 in the regular season the last three seasons...

"It feels good. It feels great. But, obviously, we'll enjoy tonight but then move on to next week."

Was Tennessee the toughest environment he'd play in thus far?

"I thought Auburn was louder. But, obviously, it's a super-tough environment. And, with that first touchdown [Tennessee scored], it got loud. Out there on offense on the field, it got loud but nothing to where it really affected us. And that comes through with good preparation and practice."