They Said It: Georgia players' top quotes
Here are the most relevant quotes from Georgia players following their 38-10 win over Tennessee in Knoxville:
Carson Beck
On Georgia going 8-0 in the regular season the last three seasons...
"It feels good. It feels great. But, obviously, we'll enjoy tonight but then move on to next week."
Was Tennessee the toughest environment he'd play in thus far?
"I thought Auburn was louder. But, obviously, it's a super-tough environment. And, with that first touchdown [Tennessee scored], it got loud. Out there on offense on the field, it got loud but nothing to where it really affected us. And that comes through with good preparation and practice."
Brock Bowers
On the Georgia offense...
"We are definitely clicking better than we were. Every single week, we are getting better and better. That's how it should be going through the season. Hopefully, we just keep on that trajectory."
Dillon Bell
Of all the things you did today, what was your favorite?
"I'd say, definitely throwing the touchdown pass to Marcus [Rosemy-Jacksaint] - because that's my guy. ... I wouldn't say all that (when asked if his touchdown pass was better than Kenny McIntosh's in the 2021 Orange Bowl)."
How would describe your arm?
"I feel like I have a pretty decent arm, you know? I feel like I can throw the ball a little bit."
Tykee Smith
On the Georgia defense...
"I believe we do a real good just at staying level-headed and taking it one game at a time. Living in the moment, not worrying about the past or the future."